Cleveland Indians: Spot opens up with Cody Anderson out

Cleveland Indians pitcher Cody Anderson has been shut down, according to Paul Hoynes, meaning several players may see some big league action in 2017. Injuries are a part of any Cleveland Indians season, and the bug has already hit the team in 2017, according to a tweet from Paul Hoynes of cleveland.com As stated by Hoynes, Cody Anderson was coming off surgery, but his absence means a pitcher like Mike Clevinger may be next in line for any spot starts throughout the year.

