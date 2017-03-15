Cleveland Indians smart to be cautious with Jason Kipnis
The Cleveland Indians shut down Jason Kipnis for a few weeks, which is in the best interest of both Kipnis and the Indians. More on Jason Kipnis: Francona says Kipnis will be shutdown for the next two weeks because of strained right rotator cuff.
