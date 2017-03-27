Cleveland Indians remain class of the AL Central

Derek Falvey walked into the Twins' dining room in Fort Myers, Fla., last week, and noticed something foreign, yet eerily familiar on the television: a Cleveland Indians game. "I found myself watching and thinking how strange it was - wow, I haven't watched Corey Kluber pitch all spring," said the Twins' new chief baseball officer, who spent most of the past decade in Cleveland's front office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.