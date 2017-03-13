Cleveland Indians option Francisco Mejia to Class AA Akron; Nellie Rodriguez reassigned
The Indians sent catcher Francisco Mejia and first baseman Nellie Rodriguez to minor league camp Wednesday after they made good impressions with the big league club. Mejia was optioned to Class AA Akron after hitting .421 with two homers and 18 RBI in 11 Cactus League games.
