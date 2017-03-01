Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis sidelined at least another week with strained right shoulder
Kipnis, coming off his most consistent season, is dealing with an strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder. He received a cortisone shot on Feb. 25 and on Friday manager Terry Francona said it would probably be a week before Kipnis is able to DH and another four or five days before he can play second base.
