Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis likely to miss season opener because of sore right shoulder
Manager Terry Francona told reporters Sunday morning that second baseman Jason Kipnis will most likely miss the season opener on April 3 because of a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder. Kipnis was scheduled to DH Sunday against San Diego, but Francona said the team's medical staff decided to shut down Kipnis for two weeks.
