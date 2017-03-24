Cleveland Indians 2017 top prospects: No. 6, Nolan Jones
Coming in at number 6 on our Cleveland Indians 2017 top prospect countdown is our top rated 2016 draftee, third baseman Nolan Jones. While Nolan Jones was not the first player the Cleveland Indians drafted this past summer, he comes in as our highest rated of all the 2016 draft picks.
