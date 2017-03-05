Cleveland Indians 2017 top prospects: No. 25, Hoby Milner
Coming in at number 25 on our 2017 top prospect countdown is one of the newest prospects in the Cleveland Indians system, left-handed pitcher Hoby Milner. Hoby Milner was originally drafted in the seventh round of the 2012 amateur draft by the Philadelphia Phillies out of the University of Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deep Left Field.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC