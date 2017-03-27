Cleveland Indians 2017 opening day ro...

Cleveland Indians 2017 opening day roster projections: Paul Hoynes

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Indians manager Terry Francona has much to contemplate as the Indians enter the 2017 season as the defending AL champion. . CLEVELAND, Ohio Predicting the 25-man roster for the defending American League champion Indians shouldn't be that hard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan '17 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,905 • Total comments across all topics: 279,873,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC