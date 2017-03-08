Brick and Barrel sets beer and baseball night to mark Cleveland Indians home opener
Karl Spiesman loves beer and baseball, so putting together a program about the game in his brewery is a no-brainer. Spiesman, who owns and brews at Brick and Barrel , will sponsor a beer and baseball night at 6 p.m. Monday, April 10 - the night before the Indians home opener Tuesday, April 11. Local historian and author Scott Longert will speak, answer questions and sign books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC