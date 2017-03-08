Brick and Barrel sets beer and baseball night to mark Cleveland Indians home opener

Karl Spiesman loves beer and baseball, so putting together a program about the game in his brewery is a no-brainer. Spiesman, who owns and brews at Brick and Barrel , will sponsor a beer and baseball night at 6 p.m. Monday, April 10 - the night before the Indians home opener Tuesday, April 11. Local historian and author Scott Longert will speak, answer questions and sign books.

