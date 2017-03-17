Blue Jays thwarted off Indians in Bautista sweepstakes

The complexion of the Toronto Blue Jays offseason could have taken a dramatic turn for the worse had the Cleveland Indians been able to come to terms with Jose Bautista to compliment the free agent signing of former Jays slugger Edwin Encarnacion. Jon Heyman of Fan Rag Sports authored an article yesterday touching on the Indians offseason offer to free agent Jose Bautista .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jays Journal.