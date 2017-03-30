Blue Jays Bromance: Friendship blosso...

Blue Jays Bromance: Friendship blossoms between Osuna and Martin

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna and catcher Russell Martin celebrate their victory over the Cleveland Indians in game four American League Championship Series baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, October 18, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette It was a familiar sight for Toronto Blue Jays fans last season: Roberto Osuna on the mound after a victory, knocking on an imaginary door, and catcher Russell Martin opening it with a goofy grin before embracing his closer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan '17 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,695 • Total comments across all topics: 279,579,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC