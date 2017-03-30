Blue Jays Bromance: Friendship blossoms between Osuna and Martin
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna and catcher Russell Martin celebrate their victory over the Cleveland Indians in game four American League Championship Series baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, October 18, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette It was a familiar sight for Toronto Blue Jays fans last season: Roberto Osuna on the mound after a victory, knocking on an imaginary door, and catcher Russell Martin opening it with a goofy grin before embracing his closer.
