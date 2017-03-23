BASEBALL 2017: Key dates for the upcoming season

In this March 11, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians first baseman Edwin Encarnacion smiles during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Goodyear, Ariz. On Tuesday, April 11, 2017, Encarnacion makes his home debut with Cleveland after he signed a $60 million, three-year contract with the AL champion Indians over the winter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.