After close call, Indians determined to finish job in 2017

Crushed after losing an unforgettable Game 7 of the World Series, Cleveland's second baseman thought he was mentally prepared to visit Chicago, his hometown, which was still partying like it was 1908 a week after the Cubs won their first title in 108 years. Kipnis had barely gotten off the plane at O'Hare Airport when he was reminded that the Indians finished second.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.