After close call, Indians determined to finish job in 2017
Crushed after losing an unforgettable Game 7 of the World Series, Cleveland's second baseman thought he was mentally prepared to visit Chicago, his hometown, which was still partying like it was 1908 a week after the Cubs won their first title in 108 years. Kipnis had barely gotten off the plane at O'Hare Airport when he was reminded that the Indians finished second.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC