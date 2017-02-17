Yankees' Joe Girardi talks Clint Frazier's red hair, team's appearance policy
Actually, prized outfielder prospect Clint Frazier has fiery orange hair ... and he's still easy to spot even though his wavy locks aren't quite as long as they were during the offseason. Yankees outfielder prospect Clint Frazier jogs during a spring training workout at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 19, 201.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan 28
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan 27
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC