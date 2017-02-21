Yankees: Is 2017 CC Sabathia's Last S...

Yankees: Is 2017 CC Sabathia's Last Season in Pinstripes?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Yanks Go Yard

Will the Yankees re-sign the again left-hander when his contract is up, or let him go? The Yankees paid big bucks, $202 million to be exact, to keep CC Sabathia in New York for the past nine years. Despite his 36-year-old body, he has remained a reliable arm in the Yankees rotation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yanks Go Yard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan 28 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan 27 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,637 • Total comments across all topics: 279,062,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC