Yan Gomes is No.1 catcher: 7 things were learned from Cleveland Indians' spring training
There aren't many undecided positions on the Tribe's roster at the start of spring training. The catching spot looked like it might be one with starter Yan Gomes trying to rebound from two injury-filled seasons and Roberto Perez coming off a strong postseason.
