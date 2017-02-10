Who will become Cleveland Indians top thief with Rajai Davis gone? Hey, Hoynsie
Do you have a question that you'd like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here or Tweet him at @hoynsie. Hey, Hoynsie: With Rajai Davis out the mix after signing with Oakland, and Terry Francona's desire to run with men on base, is the Tribe concerned about replacing Davis' stolen base total? Who do you predict leads the Indians in steals this year? - Matt Karl, Frederick, Md.
