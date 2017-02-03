Truck Day marks beginning of journey ...

Truck Day marks beginning of journey for Tribe

Read more: Cleveland Indians

Ed Fisher looks forward to this day every offseason. The Indians' longtime driver knows that when he pulls out of Progressive Field, his truck emblazoned with Cleveland's logo on the trailer packed to the gills with baseball equipment and more, his journey to Arizona marks the beginning of the Tribe's journey through the season.

