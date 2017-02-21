The View From Pluto: The Indians Spent Big and Fans Are Buying In
The Cleveland Indians have been big spenders in the offseason, and now fans seem to be buying in. The Indians, who usually rank near the bottom in attendance, have already sold more than one million tickets for the upcoming season.
