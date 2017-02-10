The Front Row: Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds open spring...

The sun is out this morning, and all is right with the world because pitchers and catchers for the Cincinnati Reds report to spring training today, same as they did for the Cleveland Indians a day earlier. The Indians hit the ground running, or, at least stretching – hey, this is baseball, relax – with the knowledge that they came within a whisker of winning their first World Series since 1948 on an unseasonably warm night last November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.