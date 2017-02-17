Spring Training Vacation Guide to Lak...

Spring Training Vacation Guide to Lakeland, Florida

Have a baseball-and-beach family vacation of a lifetime, with this Grapefruit League guide to ballparks, best beaches and hotels, family outing ideas, and even the latest pre-season inside baseball on the Detroit Tigers from Sports Illustrated. The Field: The Tigers have been playing spring ball in Lakeland for more than a century, and at 8,500-seat since 1966.

