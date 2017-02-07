Scahill sticks with Crew; Adrianza claimed by Twins
The Brewers navigated one player through waivers Monday but lost another, when reliever Rob Scahill was assigned outright to Triple-A Colorado Springs and infielder Ehire Adrianza was claimed by the Twins. The Brewers had claimed Adrianza off waivers from the Giants last week but designated him for assignment two days later to claim another player, Jesus Aguilar , from the Indians.
