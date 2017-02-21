Santana willing to play outfield again if needed
Carlos Santana has shown an increased willingness to do whatever Indians manager Terry Francona asks of him. That included starting in left field for a pair of games in last year's World Series, due to not having the designated hitter available in Wrigley Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan 28
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan 27
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC