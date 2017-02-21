Ryan Merritt starts Indians spring tr...

Ryan Merritt starts Indians spring training opener

Read more: Washington Times

Having made one major league start, Ryan Merritt was summoned from the instructional league in Arizona last October and pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings against Toronto to help Cleveland close out the AL Championship Series. Four days after his 25th birthday, the left-hander was back on the mound and started the Indians' spring training opener, an 8-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

