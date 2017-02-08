Rosenhaus stops by the Creek to talk ...

Rosenhaus stops by the Creek to talk TribeWLKR hosts Indians...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Cleveland Indians radio announcer Jim Rosenhaus stopped by the Creek to preview the Indians 2017 season to a group of local business people from Norwalk as WLKR hosted the even for potential advertisers. Rosenhaus began the day by first taking a trip down memory lane and talking about the Indians' magical run to the World Series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan 28 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan 27 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,584 • Total comments across all topics: 278,691,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC