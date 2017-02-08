Rosenhaus stops by the Creek to talk TribeWLKR hosts Indians...
Cleveland Indians radio announcer Jim Rosenhaus stopped by the Creek to preview the Indians 2017 season to a group of local business people from Norwalk as WLKR hosted the even for potential advertisers. Rosenhaus began the day by first taking a trip down memory lane and talking about the Indians' magical run to the World Series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan 28
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan 27
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC