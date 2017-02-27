'MLB The Show 17' shows beauty of Cleveland's Progressive Field
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Thanks to one of the most memorable World Series of all time, the Cleveland Indians have become a centerpiece of the promotion for the forthcoming "MLB The Show 17." The game will be released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 console on March 28. Early teasers and trailers have showcased several Indians players, from their unique celebrations to Francisco Lindor's dazzling defensive skills. IGN's latest Gameplay video showcases the video game's version of Progressive Field.
