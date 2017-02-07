MLB Network ranks Andrew Miller as league's best relief pitcher
As part of their own way to fill the endless void of January and February, MLB Network has been running their annual Top 10 Right Now series over the past month. In their most recent episode about relief pitchers, a familiar name topped the list: Andrew Miller .
