Miller set to balance Indians' season, WBC
Indians reliever Andrew Miller fired throw after throw, his catch partner positioned in a crouch, as a light rain fell on the practice diamond Monday morning at the club's spring complex. The lefty ace got his work in early on the eve of the first official workout for pitchers and catchers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Indians.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan 28
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan 27
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC