Josh Hader Ranked as Milwaukee Brewer...

Josh Hader Ranked as Milwaukee Brewers #1 Prospect by 2080 Baseball

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Brew Crew Ball

As the top prospect lists continue to get released, a consensus seems to be forming that the Milwaukee Brewers' top three prospects are Lewis Brinson, Corey Ray, and Josh Hader. Brinson has topped just about every list that's come out, but yesterday a new index of organizational top prospects for the Milwaukee Nine was released by the folks over at 2080 Baseball , and there was a different name at the top.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Crew Ball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan 28 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan 27 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,992 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC