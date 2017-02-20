Javier Lopez retires after 14 seasons...

Javier Lopez retires after 14 seasons, four titles

Javier Lopez, a side-arming left-hander who played on four World Series champions, has retired after 14 seasons in Major League Baseball. Lopez was a fourth round pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998, but didn't debut in the majors until 2003 with the Colorado Rockies .

