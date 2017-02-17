Indians rightly name Cody Allen, not Andrew Miller, the closer for 2017
En route to the Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, Indians manager Terry Francona rewrote the book on bullpen usage during the postseason. He brought ace setup man Andrew Miller into games as early as the fifth inning, and both Miller and closer Cody Allen were used for multiple innings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan 28
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan 27
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC