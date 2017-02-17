Indians players don't agree with Kyrie Irving's flat earth stupidity

If anything good came out of Kyrie Irving's recent revelation that he is actually a grown-ass man who thinks the earth is flat, it's that we have confirmation that none of his cross-sport Cleveland athletes agree with his idiocy. Yahoo! Sports' Jeff Passan recently tackled the hard-hitting issue , asking Jason Kipnis , Francisco Lindor , Dan Otero , Austin Jackson, and Carlos Carrasco if they understood basic first-grade science.

