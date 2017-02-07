Indians make deal with Logan official
Indians manager Terry Francona prefers to have a pair of left-handers in his bullpen, but the fit has to be right. Carrying an extra lefty just for the sake of having more than one is not something Francona likes to do, as evidenced by the right-handed-heavy relief corps that Cleveland featured last season.
