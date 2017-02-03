Indians lose Triple-A homer champ Aguilar to Brewers

The Brewers added the reigning Triple-A home run king on Thursday when they claimed first baseman Jesus Aguilar off waivers from the Indians. Aguilar could provide the Brewers some thump off the bench and serve as a right-handed backup at first base to Eric Thames , a left-handed hitter whom the Brewers signed to a three-year deal after three big seasons in South Korea.

