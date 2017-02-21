Indians' Brantley making progress

SEPTEMBER 27: Michael Brantley #23 of the Cleveland Indians fouls the ball off as he bats in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 27, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. ORG XMIT: 538595729 less KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 27: Michael Brantley #23 of the Cleveland Indians fouls the ball off as he bats in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 27, 2015 in ... more Cleveland Indians outfielder Michael Brantley participated in regular batting practice for the first time in training camp this year, a significant step in his latest comeback from a shoulder injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.