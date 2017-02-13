Indians 5 hour ago 12:13 a.m.Clevelan...

Indians 5 hour ago 12:13 a.m.Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor committed to giving back to fans

1 hr ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor unapologetically loves the game of baseball, and that has led him from the goal of making a career in the sport while growing up in Puerto Rico to the dream of playing the World Series last fall. And after getting a chance to live his dream, Lindor is committed to spreading that love of baseball to the next generation by working with underserved children not only in Cleveland, but also, in opposing towns when the Indians are on the road during the season.

