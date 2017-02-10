Indians 36 mins ago 2:14 p.m.Francisco Lindor: Complacency will be Cleveland Indians' biggesta

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor makes a diving stop on an infield single hit by Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez in the 6th inning in Game 6 of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. CLEVELAND -- Shortstop Francisco Lindor knows complacency will get the Cleveland Indians nowhere in 2017, not after coming within one win against the Chicago Cubs of the World Series Championship last November.

