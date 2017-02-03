How do Let's Go Tribe top 20 prospect...

How do Let's Go Tribe top 20 prospects for 2017 compare to 2016's list?

With all the votes tallied up, Let's Go Tribe readers have completed their mission and selected their official top 20 prospects for the upcoming 2017 season. Just one year ago, Greg Allen wasn't even cracking the LGT top 20 prospects, now he's in the top 10. Francisco Mejia wasn't in the top 10, and now he's number one overall.

