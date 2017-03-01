Harrison healthy, prepares for compet...

Harrison healthy, prepares for competition

12 hrs ago Read more: Milwaukee Brewers

After seeing her son lose significant chunks of two straight seasons to broken bones, Monte Harrison's mother offered some advice: Drink more milk. The Brewers outfield prospect is healthy again and hopes to stay so after suffering a broken left ankle in 2015 and a fractured left hamate in 2016.

