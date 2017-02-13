Fully charged: MLB's 10 best batteries for '17

A sure sign that Spring Training is finally upon us: Pitchers and catchers have begun reporting to camp, with a number of clubs -- including the defending American League-champion Indians -- holding their first official workouts on Tuesday. As players convene in Florida and Arizona, it had us wondering: Which hurler-backstop pair combines to form the best battery in the game today? 10. Dallas Keuchel and Brian McCann , Astros Keuchel won the AL Cy Young Award in 2015, but he posted a 4.55 ERA in 26 starts last season before being shut down due to shoulder inflammation in September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Nationals.