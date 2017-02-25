Experience, farm system, money: Same factors in play for Cubs, Indians to return to World Series
When Indians general manager Chris Antonetti crosses paths Sunday with Cubs counterparts Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer at Sloan Park on Sunday, they can share a laugh over their stressful state during the rain delay before the 10th inning of Game 7 of the 2016 World Series . "I remember the look on Jed and Theo's faces, same as mine," Antonetti recalled at spring training .
