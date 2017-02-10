Edwin Encarnacion, Carlos Santana could form best Indians first baseman in a long, long time
The Cleveland Indians haven't had much in the way of good offensive production out of first base the last several years. Even going back to Ryan Garko with that mid-2000's team, it was never more than alright.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Let's Go Tribe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan 28
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan 27
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC