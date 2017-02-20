Deep impact: 5 teams with most rotati...

Deep impact: 5 teams with most rotation depth

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

With the American League pennant up for grabs, the Indians turned to a left-hander who had served as a key piece of the starting rotation almost all season -- with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers. The pitcher was 24-year-old Ryan Merritt in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series at Rogers Centre, with Cleveland trying to advance past a Toronto club stacked with dangerous bats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan 28 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan 27 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,823 • Total comments across all topics: 278,738,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC