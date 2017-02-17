Danny Salazar, Cleveland Indiansa
An American League All-Star for the first time in his career, Salazar had to skip The Mid-Summer Classic, much of the second half of the season and first two rounds of playoff competition because of arm issues. But through it all, Salazar did what was necessary to get healthy and made it back to pitch in the World Series.
