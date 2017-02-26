Cubs, Indians locked in scoreless tie after 3
Many of the Cubs' regular position players received the day off following Saturday's split-squad action as the Cubs and Indians are locked in a scoreless tie after three innings Sunday at Sloan Park in a rematch of the 2016 World Series. At the plate: Eloy Jimenez isn't projected to reach the majors until 2019, but the Cubs' top prospect continues to show promise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan 28
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan 27
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC