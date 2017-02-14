Cleveland Indians' Terry Francona has much to smile about in 2017: Crowquill
Manager Terry Francona and the defending American League champion Cleveland Indians have much to be upbeat about as spring training begins in Goodyear, Ariz. Not only do they get a healthy starting rotation back in the form of Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, Danny Salazar, Trevor Bauer and Josh Tomlin, the bullpen has all the major players back including lefty Andrew Miller.
