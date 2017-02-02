Cleveland Indians Sign Boone Logan to Help Bolster the Bullpen
The Cleveland Indians have signed left-handed reliever Boone Logan, who will help strengthen the bullpen during the 2017 season. Just when fans think the roster is already one of the strongest in the league, the Cleveland Indians continue to improve.
