Cleveland Indians: Ryan Merritt Receives the Honor of Starting Spring Opener
Cleveland Indians pitcher Ryan Merritt will be starting the team's first spring training game, his first start since Game 5 of the ALCS. The Cleveland Indians were shorthanded when it came to starting pitchers in the 2016 postseason.
