Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer Tweeted frustration over...

Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer lit Twitter on fire late Thursday night when he posted his frustrations over what he called a "flood" of "liberal slanted anti Trump" articles appearing in his feed. The 26-year-old California native, known for his cerebral approach to the game and sometimes caustic demeanor, went on to post several terse replies to the inevitable wave of fans and detractors who responded to his take.

